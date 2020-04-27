Please Tell Us Your City

India-bound Jaguar E-Pace facelift spotted testing

April 27, 2020, 10:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
15 Views
Be the first to comment
India-bound Jaguar E-Pace facelift spotted testing

- Mid-life update for Jaguar’s second SUV

- Expected to debut later this year

It is a known fact now that Jaguar is busy rejigging its entire line-up. We have already seen the new-gen XJ electric flagship, the XF facelift and refreshed F-Pace in the SVR guise undergoing testing. Now, our spy sleuths have caught the E-Pace while winter testing in northern Europe hiding its mid-life update.

Jaguar E-Pace Exterior

The heavy camouflage on the test mule was concealing a slightly reworked grille and updated headlamp design. There might be some changes to the bumper design as well which aren’t recognisable on the prototype. Meanwhile, at the back, we can see a sleeker pair of taillamps which are akin to the one seen on the XE sedan. The diffusers combined with twin exhausts also look to be a part of the sporty upgrades for the small SUV.

Jaguar E-Pace Exterior

Apart from the subtle changes on the exterior, we expect new equipment and hardware on the inside. There’ll be the new touchscreen infotainment system from more expensive models whereas the steering wheel and digital instrument cluster are also expected to be a part of the update. Under the skin, Jaguar might also tweak the suspension and steering to make the E-Pace more fun to drive.

Jaguar E-Pace Exterior

In terms of powertrain, the refreshed E-Pace is likely to carry forward the current powertrain options. Which means the turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol and diesel mill will be retained. Power ranging from 180bhp to 550bhp will be available depending on the trim level. Meanwhile, the nine-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive would also be offered with the update.

Jaguar E-Pace Exterior

The updated Jaguar E-Pace is expected to break cover either later this year or in early 2021. The British carmaker has plans to introduce the smaller E-Pace in India alongside the F-Pace. We expect the updated model to make its way to our shore after it goes on sale in the international markets.

