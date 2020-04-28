Volkswagen digitalises its sales and service portfolio in India

- The whole process offers a contactless experience

- All Volkswagen facilities across the network, along with the vehicles, will be thoroughly sanitised

Volkswagen is digitising its sales and service portfolio to give customers the flexibility to choose their preferred Volkswagen car at their comfort and convenience.

The online retail process is simple, hassle-free and provides an end-to-end contactless experience. From a customer displaying interest, to a conversation with the sales consultant, and up till the vehicle handover process; everything will be conducted virtually.

To make this viable, Volkswagen has integrated 137 of its sales and 116 service touch-points to this process. This enables customers to choose their preferred dealership while booking online. To book a car, customers can simply visit Volkswagen India’s website and make a decision after browsing through the models, and gathering product and pricing details.

Similarly, to book a service online, customers can fill their personal details along with their requirements so that the service team can block the preferred timeslot. Customers can also opt for a pick-up/drop off service.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen India, said, “At Volkswagen, digitalisation has been the core principle of our strategies. With the launch of our simple, secure and user-friendly online retail platform, we are pushing the boundaries of end-to-end retail sales and strengthening our commitment to customers.”