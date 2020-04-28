Mercedes-Benz launches ‘Merc from Home’ online sales platform

- Customers can purchase a Mercedes-Benz vehicle online get it delivered at their doorsteps

- Full functionality of the platform will resume only after 4th of May

Mercedes-Benz has developed its online sales platform and announced a host of new customer initiatives under the campaign ‘Merc from Home’. The focus of the initiative will be on the ease of purchase a vehicle using digital tools to facilitate the entire process including online payment of products and services. The online interface will be backed by back-end operations that include preparation of cars to the documentation process. All outlets of Mercedes-Benz across India will be connected to the e-commerce portal to support the customers through their online shopping experience.

‘Merc from Home’ has made the entire process of buying a Mercedes-Benz online in three easy steps of Click, Consult and Buy which are as follows.

Click and customize:

Customers and prospects can log on to the official website and select any model and variant of their choice. The customers will have the option of configuring their cars as per their taste from a wide range of options for colour, accessories etc.

Live Consultation ‘Mercedes-Benz Studio’ (operational after 4 May):

The Mercedes-Benz Consultation Studio is an exclusive offering to the Mercedes-Benz prospects to avail a personal video consultation of the product of their choice at Mercedes-Benz India’s Center of Excellence or, at a dealership of their choice by a product expert. The brand will offer exclusive time slots will be offered to the customer for their consultation. After the product consultation at the Center of Excellence; all interested prospects will further be serviced by a dealership as requested by the prospect. This will also be available to customers who call the MB India contact center and request for a video consultation.

Consult a Mercedes-Benz product specialist:

Once the customers have configured their car on the website, they can consult Mercedes-Benz product experts for additional technical information. This facility is open from 10 am to 12 am for the convenience of customers. The customer can choose commercial consultation with Mercedes-Benz India dealers’ product experts for special offers and a finance quote. The customers can also opt for a doorstep test-drive, duly undertaken adhering to all prescribed cleaning process.

Online sales focus with dealer integration across markets:

As part of its online sales focus, Mercedes-Benz India is offering a comfortable and engaging customer journey experience. All the participant retail partners of Mercedes-Benz India will offer a unified online customer experience through platform aggregator Roadster Inc. The platform not only offers booking but also ensures that that the customers can make the entire transaction online directly with the dealers. Dealers will also get an opportunity to offer customers advice and support their requirements individually.

Customers can visit the online store to book their car with a home delivery option available. Almost all dealers in the country are already part of the portal and enabling customers in their online buying journey, including delivery and complete customer service support.

All the contactless car deliveries will be as per the directives set by the government authorities. Mercedes-Benz India has incorporated enhanced cleaning services in all its processes. The entire buying process is virtually completed. Customers can also opt for a service appointment that includes complimentary pick-up and drop, via the website.