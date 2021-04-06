2021 Jaguar F-Pace bookings open; deliveries to begin from May 2021

- To be offered with both petrol and diesel engine

- Deliveries to commence from May 2021

JaguarLand Rover India will be launching the mid-life facelift of the F-Pace in India in 2021. The updated SUV will get revised styling, a revamped interior, connected tech, and a 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine. In a first, the high-riding vehicle will be offered in the R-Dynamic S trim in both the powertrains. The deliveries are slated to begin from May 2021.

Visually, the 2021 F-Pace gets a dual J-shaped LED DRLs replacing the old single L-shaped one. The front grille gets a mildly revised design. The front and rear bumpers have been tweaked a bit while the LED tail lamps are now sleeker lending a modern look to the overall design.

It is the cabin that has been completely revised with an all-digital cockpit. Taking the centre stage will be a large 11.4-inch curved glass HD touchscreen Pivi Pro infotainment system with black magnesium alloy casing. The Pivi Pro is the latest and modern connected system from the carmaker that can be seen on the recently launched I-Pace and the Defender. Other highlights of the cabin include a new drive selector, new seats with wider cushioning with massage functions, and an air purifier.

The F-Pace will be offered with two engine options. A 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. All models get an eight-speed automatic transmission and an AWD as standard.