Mahindra XUV500 BS6 prices start at Rs 13.20 lakh

-Will be offered four variants and diesel power with manual transmission-Launch will take place post lock down

A BS6 compliant version of the Mahindra XUV500 will be launched post lockdown with prices starting at Rs 13.20 lakh. There will be four variants of the XUV500- W5, W7, W9 and W11 optional at the time of launch and with diesel power only.

The diesel engine in question is of course the 2.2-litre mHAWK engine producing 155bhp/360Nm and with a six-speed manual sending power to the front wheels. We expect that Mahindra will add the AWD, AT and petrol variants at a later date.

Bookings for the car have already begun and we have also delved into the feature list that will be offered with each of these variants and you can read about that here. The Mahindra XUV500 is a rival for the Tata Harrier, MG Hector as well as cars like the Skoda Octavia.

Prices for the BS6 Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra XUV500 W5- Rs 13.20 lakh

Mahindra XUV500 W7- Rs 14.50 lakh

Mahindra XUV500 W9- Rs 16.20 lakh

Mahindra XUV500 W11 (O)- Rs 17.70 lakh