Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra XUV500 BS6 prices start at Rs 13.20 lakh

Mahindra XUV500 BS6 prices start at Rs 13.20 lakh

April 27, 2020, 09:30 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
17 Views
Be the first to comment
Mahindra XUV500 BS6 prices start at Rs 13.20 lakh

-Will be offered four variants and diesel power with manual transmission-Launch will take place post lock down 

A BS6 compliant version of the Mahindra XUV500 will be launched post lockdown with prices starting at Rs 13.20 lakh. There will be four variants of the XUV500- W5, W7, W9 and W11 optional at the time of launch and with diesel power only. 

The diesel engine in question is of course the 2.2-litre mHAWK engine producing 155bhp/360Nm and with a six-speed manual sending power to the front wheels. We expect that Mahindra will add the AWD, AT and petrol variants at a later date. 

Bookings for the car have already begun and we have also delved into the feature list that will be offered with each of these variants and you can read about that here. The Mahindra XUV500 is a rival for the Tata Harrier, MG Hector as well as cars like the Skoda Octavia

Prices for the BS6 Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra XUV500 W5- Rs 13.20 lakh 

Mahindra XUV500 W7- Rs 14.50 lakh

Mahindra XUV500 W9- Rs 16.20 lakh

Mahindra XUV500 W11 (O)- Rs 17.70 lakh 

  • Mahindra
  • XUV500
  • Mahindra XUV500
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mahindra XUV500 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 15.71 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 16.41 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 15.77 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 15.65 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.78 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 14.63 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 15.95 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 14.63 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 14.65 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

1898 Likes
129282 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

3006 Likes
341575 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in