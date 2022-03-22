Jehan Daruvala lands a podium at Bahrain F2 opener

- Finished second in the opening Sprint race in Bahrain

- Headed to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah street circuit next

Jehan Daruvala began his season opener by securing second place in Bahrain. Jehan showed a strong pace throughout the 23-lap race and crossed the line just 1.8 seconds behind the winner Richard Verschoor. He only just missed out on a season-opening win after losing time at the virtual safety car restart.

Jehan’s front-running form in Saturday’s Sprint race boosted hopes of another strong haul of points in Sunday’s Feature race, which he started fromseventh. But just as he was preparing to unleash his pace on the quicker option tyre, which he had done only one push lap on in qualifying, an aggressive defensive move by Roy Nissany damaged Jehan’s front wing and ended his hopes of a strong result.

Formula 2 heads to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah street circuit this weekend, where Jehan pulled off one of the best overtaking moves of the year last season when he passed two cars in one go, including reigning champion Oscar Piastri.