    Mahindra XUV500 production comes to an end; officially discontinued

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Mahindra XUV700 is the spiritual successor to the XUV500

    - The moniker is expected to make a comeback as a five-seat model

    Mahindra has pulled the plug on the XUV500, post the launch of the XUV700 in the Indian automotive market. The model has been discontinued temporarily, as it is likely to come back as a five-seat model to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, and the Tata Harrier. The new XUV500 could be a part of the brand’s plans to introduce nine new products by 2026, details of which are available here.

    While Mahindra has still listed the XUV500 on its site, CarWale spoke to multiple dealers across the country who confirmed that they have stopped accepting bookings for the XUV500 after the launch of its spiritual successor, the XUV700. The dealers also added that production for the model has officially come to an end.

    The Mahindra XUV500 was powered by a BS6-compliant 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produced 153bhp and 360Nm of torque. This motor was offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. We had driven the XUV500, and you can read our review here.

    Mahindra XUV500
