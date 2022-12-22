CarWale

    New Mahindra SUV teased; Grand Vitara rival coming soon?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Mahindra SUV teased; Grand Vitara rival coming soon?

    - Mahindra could bring back the XUV500 as a five-seat model

    - The company will not be participating in Auto Expo 2023

    Pratap Bose, Chief Design Officer, Mahindra and Mahindra, is likely to be hinting at a new Mahindra model that could arrive in the coming months. An image shared on his social media accounts reveals a single teaser image.

    As seen in the teaser, the Mahindra SUV features a large stance, possibly more than four metres in length. A few other notable elements include flared wheel arches, an integrated spoiler, and a raked rear windshield. This model could even be the XUV500 which was reportedly scheduled to make a comeback as a five-seat model.

    The Mahindra XUV500 was said to be temporarily discontinued after the arrival of the XUV700 last year. This upcoming model could fill the gap in the manufacturer’s line-up, which currently does not get a mid-size SUV.

    While details remain scarce, we expect the five-seat Mahindra XUV500 to debut in the most crowded segment today that features the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq. Mahindra will not be participating at the 2023 Auto Expo, hence it can be safe to assume that more details will surface post the event next month.

