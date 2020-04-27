BS6 Mahindra Scorpio to be priced at Rs 12.40 lakh

- Available in four variants - S5, S7, S9 and S11

- Powered by 2.2-litre, mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine which produces 140bhp/ 320Nm

The country’s popular utility car manufacturer, Mahindra recently started accepting online bookings for the BS6 compliant version of the Scorpio against a token amount of Rs 5,000. This time around we have learnt that the BS6 Mahindra Scorpio is likely to be introduced at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 12.40 lakh. The updated SUV will be available in four variants - S5, S7, S9 and S11, which are expected to be priced as follows –

S5 – Rs 12.40 lakh

S7 – Rs 14.21 lakh

S9 – Rs 14.84 lakh

S11 – Rs 16 lakh

Click here to learn more about variant-wise features. Under the hood, the BS6 Mahindra Scorpio is powered by a 2.2-litre, mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 140bhp at 3,750rpm and 320Nm of torque between 1500-2800rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Visually, the BS6 version does not get considerable cosmetic updates and the changes are limited to the BS6 engine upgrade and feature additions. The BS6 Mahindra Scorpio will be available in four colour options – pearl white (only for S9 and S11 variants), napoli black, molten red and dsat silver.