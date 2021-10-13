CarWale
    Mahindra Finance introduces special offers on vehicles loans

    Jay Shah

    Mahindra Finance introduces special offers on vehicles loans

    - Attractive finance schemes for all range of vehicles

    - Offers are valid till the end of November

    Mahindra through its subsidiary, Mahindra Finance has announced special festive offers on vehicle loans. The campaign labelled as ‘Shubh Utsav’ has been launched with immediate effect and will continue till the end of November 2021. The curated finance schemes aim to provide special offers and benefits on vehicle loans at attractive interest rates. 

    The Shubh Utsav will specifically be beneficial to new car customers looking to purchase the vehicle on loan. These buyers can avail of benefits such as loan tenure up to seven years, 50 per cent waiver on processing fees, up to 100 per cent funding, and loans on SUVs with interest starting at 7.35 per cent. Besides passenger vehicles, the scheme can also be opted by customers looking to buy Mahindra commercial vehicles like trucks and tractors. 

    Mahindra recently launched the XUV700 and has managed to gather 50,000 bookings of the SUV in just two days. The XUV700 gives a wide variety to buyers with both petrol and diesel powertrains along with manual and automatic transmissions. We have driven the Mahindra XUV700 and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
