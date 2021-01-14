Jaguar Land Rover inaugurates a new dealership in Bengaluru

- JaguarLand Rover India has appointed Shakti Auto Cars as its new retailer partner

Jaguar Land Rover India announced the appointment of Shakti Auto Cars as its new retailer partner in Bengaluru. Spread over an area of 4,180 square metres, the new 3S facility is located in Brookfield, Bengaluru.

With a 10-car display area, a wide range of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles can be showcased to customers. The facility also includes a handover bay for delivering vehicles at the showroom. The facility further has an approved pre-owned car area to cater to the needs of pre-owned customers, while also showcasing the range of Jaguar Land Rover branded accessories and merchandise. Also on offer is an integrated service workshop, equipped with 18 service bays.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India (JLRIL), said, “We are delighted to announce that we have partnered with Shakti Auto Cars to service our customers in Bengaluru. With its ultra-modern sales facility, housing sales, service, and spares, it provides our customers with enhanced access and convenience, along with a world-class experience of owning a Jaguar Land Rover product in this region.”