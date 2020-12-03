Jaguar reveals new F-Pace SVR

- Jaguar’s 550bhp supercharged 5.0-litre V8 features a revised torque output; does 0-100kmph in four seconds

- Top speed is now higher at 286kmph, benefits by lower emissions, offers improved fuel efficiency and gets uprated braking capabilities

- Revised exteriors and newly crafted interiors for a sportier but comfier cabin

Thanks to the latest enhancements by the Jaguar SV team, the new F-Pace SVR is now faster, more dynamic and more refined.

The updates are delivered by a combination of new hardware and the move to Jaguar’s advanced Electronic Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) and include motorsport-inspired design details, a luxurious and performance-focused interior and the latest connected convenience technologies.

The new F-Pace SVR is available exclusively with Jaguar’s 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine that produces 550bhp and 700Nm torque; an increase of 20Nm. This increment allows it to accelerate from 0-100kmph in four seconds, which is three-tenths faster than before.

Even the top speed of 286kmph has seen an increase of 5kmph. Now, despite the bump in performance, the O2 emissions have been reduced and the fuel economy has also seen a marginal improvement.

Similarly, a new electronic power-assistance system delivers greater immediacy to the steering system, and improved brake feel can be experienced despite implementing a shorter brake pedal thanks to the new integrated power booster.

Meanwhile, the exteriors have been redesigned with enhanced airflow and aerodynamic benefits delivered through new apertures and vents for improved powertrain and brake cooling, along with a 35 per cent reduction in aerodynamic lift (drag is cut from 0.37Cd to 0.36Cd).

As for the interiors, the dynamic character of the revised cabin has seen enhancements through the use of premium materials such as Alcantara and Windsor leather, along with aluminium patterned trim with optional open-pore carbon-fibre.

Paul Barritt, F-Pace SVR Chief Programme Engineer, said, “The move to Jaguar’s new Electrical Vehicle Architecture gave us the opportunity to revisit the calibration of every single component, so we took the chance to fine-tune the driving experience to make it feel even more focused and even more refined. Those thousands of detailed changes take the F-Pace SVR to the next level.”