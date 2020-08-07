CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Jaguar Land Rover opens new showroom in Lucknow

    Jaguar Land Rover opens new showroom in Lucknow

    Authors Image

    Santosh Nair

    97 Views
    Jaguar Land Rover opens new showroom in Lucknow

    - JLR has appointed JSV Motors as its new retailer partner located in the prime area of Amar Shaheed Path

    - The fully integrated state-of-the-art 3S (Sales, Service and Spare parts) facility is spread over a 3,500 square-metre area

    JaguarLand Rover India today announced the appointment of JSV Motors as its new retailer partner in Lucknow. JSV Motors has already started operating from the fully integrated 3S facility at Amar Shaheed Path, near the Lucknow airport.

    Spread over an area of 3,500 square-metre, the new facility is designed to provide the highest quality of sales and after-sales experience for its customers. The 3S facility displays a wide range of products from the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio. 

    The new showroom also displays approved pre-owned cars and showcases a whole range of Jaguar Land Rover branded accessories and merchandise. It has a fully equipped service workshop with state-of-the-art tools and equipment to handle all service needs. 

    Jaguar F-Pace Front view

    Commenting on the occasion, Rohit Suri, President, and MD, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “We are pleased to announce that we have partnered with JSV Motors to service our customers in Lucknow and adjoining areas. With its convenient location and an ultra-modern facility with sales, service, and spares under one roof, our customers can now enjoy a world-class experience of owning a Jaguar Land Rover product in this region.”

    • Land Rover
    • Jaguar
    • Jaguar XF
    • XF
    • Land Rover Discovery
    • Discovery
    • Range Rover
    • Range Rover Sport
    • Range Rover evoque
    • Land Rover Defender
    • Defender
    • Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
    • f type
    • Land Rover Range Rover
    • Land Rover Range Rover Sport
    • Jaguar XE
    • XE
    • Discovery Sport
    • Land Rover Discovery Sport
    • Range Rover Velar
    • Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    • Jaguar F-Pace
    • F-Pace
    • Jaguar F-Type
    • Jaguar Land Rover opens new showroom in Lucknow
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 68.93 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 72.97 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 67.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 68.93 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 69.51 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 64.43 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 70.09 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 64.58 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 65.45 Lakh
    • Land Rover-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

    ₹ 58 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 8 - 12 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 10th August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars