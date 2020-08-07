Jaguar Land Rover opens new showroom in Lucknow

- JLR has appointed JSV Motors as its new retailer partner located in the prime area of Amar Shaheed Path

- The fully integrated state-of-the-art 3S (Sales, Service and Spare parts) facility is spread over a 3,500 square-metre area

JaguarLand Rover India today announced the appointment of JSV Motors as its new retailer partner in Lucknow. JSV Motors has already started operating from the fully integrated 3S facility at Amar Shaheed Path, near the Lucknow airport.

Spread over an area of 3,500 square-metre, the new facility is designed to provide the highest quality of sales and after-sales experience for its customers. The 3S facility displays a wide range of products from the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio.

The new showroom also displays approved pre-owned cars and showcases a whole range of Jaguar Land Rover branded accessories and merchandise. It has a fully equipped service workshop with state-of-the-art tools and equipment to handle all service needs.

Commenting on the occasion, Rohit Suri, President, and MD, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “We are pleased to announce that we have partnered with JSV Motors to service our customers in Lucknow and adjoining areas. With its convenient location and an ultra-modern facility with sales, service, and spares under one roof, our customers can now enjoy a world-class experience of owning a Jaguar Land Rover product in this region.”