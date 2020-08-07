CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on Tata Harrier, Nexon and Tiago in August

    Discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on Tata Harrier, Nexon and Tiago in August

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,313 Views
    Discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on Tata Harrier, Nexon and Tiago in August

    Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering huge discounts across the product range this month. Customers can avail these benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts. There are no offers on the Altroz or the Nexon EV.

    The XMA and XZA variants of the Tata Harrier are available with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh while XZA Plus and Dark Edition variants are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000. All other variants of the compact SUV can be availed with an additional cash discount of Rs 25,000.

    Discounts on the Tata Nexon are limited to a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The diesel variant of the sub-four metre SUV gets an additional exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Tigor is offered with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each as well as a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Tiago is available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

    • Tata
    • Tata Nexon
    • Nexon
    • Tiago
    • Tata Tiago
    • Tigor
    • Tata Tigor
    • Harrier
    • Tata Harrier
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.56 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 5.68 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.15 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.61 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.57 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.34 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.44 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.32 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.17 Lakh
    • Tata-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 6.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 8 - 12 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 10th August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars