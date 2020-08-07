Discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on Tata Harrier, Nexon and Tiago in August

Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering huge discounts across the product range this month. Customers can avail these benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts. There are no offers on the Altroz or the Nexon EV.

The XMA and XZA variants of the Tata Harrier are available with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh while XZA Plus and Dark Edition variants are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000. All other variants of the compact SUV can be availed with an additional cash discount of Rs 25,000.

Discounts on the Tata Nexon are limited to a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The diesel variant of the sub-four metre SUV gets an additional exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Tigor is offered with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each as well as a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Tiago is available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.