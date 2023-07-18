CarWale
    AD

    New Range Rover Velar bookings open in India

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    724 Views
    New Range Rover Velar bookings open in India

    - Velar to be offered with two powertrain options

    - Deliveries to begin in September 2023

    The bookings of the new Range Rover Velar have opened today, 18 July, 2023, in India. The luxury SUV is available in a single, top-spec, Dynamic HSE variant with two powertrain options. The deliveries of the same will commence in September this year.

    Exterior highlights of the new Range Rover Velar

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Right Side View

    On the outside, the new Velar gets a revised front grille with new pixel LED headlamps and LED DRLs. Customers can choose from four colour options, namely, Zadar Grey (new), Varesine Blue (new), Santorini Black, and Fuji White. Further, all exterior paints can be customised with contrasting dual-tone roof colours.

    Range Rover Velar interior and features

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Infotainment System

    Inside, the updated Velar is the first model to get the brand’s new Pivi Pro infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless charger, air purifier, and active road noise cancellation tech. Moreover, the interior theme can be had in two leather upholstery options – Caraway and Deep Garnet.

    New Velar powertrain options

    As for its powertrain, the Velar is powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The petrol motor churns out 296bhp and 400Nm of torque while the oil burner is capable of producing 201bhp and 430Nm of peak torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission unit is shared between the two engines. Also on offer is the Terrain Response 2 system as standard across the range.

    Official statement on the bookings 

    Speaking on the announcement, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “The New Range Rover Velar is a pure expression of trademark Range Rover refinement, featuring the latest technology and a dramatic, clean and reductive new design. Defined by perfectly optimised proportions, the Range Rover Velar embodies sophisticated elegance with a dramatic presence, which makes it that much more intriguing and desirable to our discerning clients.”

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Image
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 89.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Kia Seltos facelift’s features we expect to see in the updated Carens
     Next 
    Lamborghini Huracan successor makes spy photo debut

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    By CarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    14692 Views
    22 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Defender
    Land Rover Defender
    Rs. 93.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 89.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover
    Land Rover Range Rover
    Rs. 2.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.06 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 1.14 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.04 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.08 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.12 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.03 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.14 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.04 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 99.26 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    By CarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    14692 Views
    22 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Range Rover Velar bookings open in India