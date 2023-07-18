New Range Rover Velar bookings open in India

- Velar to be offered with two powertrain options

- Deliveries to begin in September 2023

The bookings of the new Range Rover Velar have opened today, 18 July, 2023, in India. The luxury SUV is available in a single, top-spec, Dynamic HSE variant with two powertrain options. The deliveries of the same will commence in September this year.

Exterior highlights of the new Range Rover Velar

On the outside, the new Velar gets a revised front grille with new pixel LED headlamps and LED DRLs. Customers can choose from four colour options, namely, Zadar Grey (new), Varesine Blue (new), Santorini Black, and Fuji White. Further, all exterior paints can be customised with contrasting dual-tone roof colours.

Range Rover Velar interior and features

Inside, the updated Velar is the first model to get the brand’s new Pivi Pro infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless charger, air purifier, and active road noise cancellation tech. Moreover, the interior theme can be had in two leather upholstery options – Caraway and Deep Garnet.

New Velar powertrain options

As for its powertrain, the Velar is powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The petrol motor churns out 296bhp and 400Nm of torque while the oil burner is capable of producing 201bhp and 430Nm of peak torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission unit is shared between the two engines. Also on offer is the Terrain Response 2 system as standard across the range.

Official statement on the bookings

Speaking on the announcement, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “The New Range Rover Velar is a pure expression of trademark Range Rover refinement, featuring the latest technology and a dramatic, clean and reductive new design. Defined by perfectly optimised proportions, the Range Rover Velar embodies sophisticated elegance with a dramatic presence, which makes it that much more intriguing and desirable to our discerning clients.”