Kia Seltos facelift’s features we expect to see in the updated Carens

- Carens facelift will be launched in September 2023

- Likely to continue with the same powertrain options

Kia recently unveiled the new Seltos facelift in India with an updated exterior and more features. Ahead of its price announcement, the SUV has gathered over 13,000 bookings in a single day. Following this, the carmaker will launch the Carens facelift in India in September 2023. And in this article, we will look at the features that will likely trickle down from the Seltos facelift to the updated Carens.

ADAS suite

The Korean carmaker is offering Level 2 ADAS tech with the Seltos facelift and we expect the upcoming Carens facelift to get it too. The new Seltos’ ADAS suite consists of 17 advanced adaptive features such as front collision warning and assistance, lane departure warning, lane keep and follow assist, high beam assist, driver attention warning, blind spot assist, rear cross-traffic assist, and smart cruise control with stop and go function.

Multi-zone climate control

The Kia Carens, although being a three-row MPV, currently only has single-zone automatic climate control. Similar to the new Seltos, the Carens is likely to get at least a dual-zone climate control feature for the front and rear rows. The brand can also introduce a three-zone climate control function which will include an individual adjustment for the driver and co-driver and an independent zone for the rear passengers.

360-degree surround camera and head-up display

The current iteration of Kia Carens comes loaded with front and rear parking sensors, and a reverse camera with guidance. Since it misses out on a 360-degree camera setup and a head-up display feature which its SUV-sibling Seltos is equipped with, we expect the updated Carens to get these features.

Electrical adjustment for driver seat

The front-row seats of the Kia Carens get six- and eight-way adjustments for the co-driver and driver seat, respectively. However, the seats can only be adjusted manually through the levers. The upcoming Carens will likely get the powered-driver seat function as seen in the Seltos facelift.

Electronic parking brake

Another feature which it could borrow from the Seltos facelift is the electronic parking brake for the top-spec automatic variants of the upcoming Carens.

In terms of powertrains, the updated Carens will continue with the same 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engines. It will come with a range of transmission options including a six-speed manual, iMT, CVT, and a DCT gearbox.