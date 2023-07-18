CarWale
    Hyundai Exter Driven: Exterior Photo Gallery

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Hyundai India has launched the all-new Exter in India for a starting price of Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Its deliveries have already commenced and we got a chance to get behind the wheel of the Exter. While we have discussed its drive experience, let us take a closer look at the exterior styling of the Exter and what makes it stand out.  

    Platform and Dimension 

    The Exter is based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and is positioned below the Venue, in Hyundai’s SUV line-up. In terms of measurement, it has the same length as the Nios but is wider and taller. The wheelbase of the micro-SUV remains unchanged as well but offers a higher ground clearance.

    DimensionsExterNiosVenue
    Length (mm)381538153995
    Width (mm)171016801770
    Height (mm)163115201617
    Wheelbase (mm)245024502500
    Ground Clearance (mm)185165195

      

    Parametric Styling 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    In terms of design, the Exter adopts a new design language that isn’t seen on any new Hyundai models. It’s called ‘Parametric’ design language and has many interesting elements laid out all over.  It’s a very busy design. For instance, there are H-shaped LED DRLs up front and the same H-pattern is seen in the LED taillamps. A piano black panel joins the squared-off projector headlamps, while at the back, a similar engraved panel joins the taillamps.  

    Rear View

    Then, there are faux screw-head designs on the contrast silver skid plates both fore and aft. And an all-black cladding runs all around the car too. This cladding is also squared-off over the wheel arches and has an abrupt cut where it meets the rear bumper.  

    Rear View

    We do like the floating roof design given to the C-pillar and the roof-mounted spoiler design, which looks purposeful rather than aerodynamic. Continuing with the SUV-ish feel, there are blacked-out roof rails present as well. 

    Front View

    Weirdly enough, Hyundai has decided to spell out EXTER on the fascia between the piano-black panel and the thin strip joining the DRLs. This isn’t seen on any other Hyundai model yet and might also be likeable to a few as many buyers prefer to have the car’s name placed there.  

    Left Side View

    Then, you have 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with an interesting design. There are six monotone colours you can opt for – while Cosmic Blue and Ranger Khaki are new to the Exter’s palette, while Atlas White, Titan Grey, Starry Night, and Fiery Red are already a part of the Hyundai’s colour scheme.  

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Out of these, three dual-tone shades are also available where white, khaki, and blue can also be paired with a contrasting black roof. 

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

