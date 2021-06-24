2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar - Why should you buy it?

The updated Range Rover Velar has been launched in the country and it is available in the sporty R-Dynamic S trim level. It takes on the Mercedes-Benz GLE and the BMW X5, but is the Velar better than its rivals? Let us find out.

What is good about it?

The Velar is a strikingly beautiful SUV and hence it draws your attention even in a crowded place. Since the global debut of the Range Rover Velar, the car has not gotten any major design updates and continues to carry the clean-cut design.

It comes with similar features as the pre-facelift model such as full-LED headlights and taillights, signature pop-out door handles, heated ORVMs with auto-dimming function for the driver side mirror, 360-degree surround cameras, Terrain Response 2 with the dynamic program, All Surface Progress Control, air suspension, an all-wheel-drive system and heated rear windows. Meanwhile, on the inside, there is a new Pivi Pro infotainment system to make the swanky SUV up-to-the-minute. Additionally, the Velar also gets six airbags, a PM2.5 filter with four-zone temperature control and a 12-speaker Meridian sound system.

The new Pivi Pro infotainment system is marketed to be better than the previous system - it is more efficient and advanced. You can also keep it up-to-date via over the air updates as well as access some features of the Velar through a smartphone app.

Being an ultra-luxurious Land Rover, the Range Rover Velar is a status symbol. Moreover, if you fancy the look of the Velar as against features and performance, the Range Rover Velar is a perfect car for you. However, you need not worry, it has passable features and performance for your daily commutes or adventure long drives. Everything is up to snuff.

What is not so good about it?

The Velar comes with a very small infotainment screen when compared to its segment rivals. Even the Jaguar F-Pace gets a brand-new 11.4-inch infotainment display but Land Rover has still retained the older ten-inch display in the Velar. The screen size would have been bigger for a car where you spend a small fortune.

Furthermore, Land Rover offers two engine options with the car and on paper, they can deliver adequate power. On the other hand, the Velar also gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine in some international markets that has far more grunt and could have been offered here as well, to power the SUV which weighs nearly 1.9 tonnes.

Which variant to buy?

We recommend buying the D200 variant - a diesel motor that can provide a balance between performance and efficiency.

Engine and Transmission

The Range Rover Velar is available with a petrol and diesel engine. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine makes 243bhp and 365Nm of torque and the latest-gen 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel produces 198bhp and 430Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic, while the diesel motor is assisted by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.