    Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition launched – Now in pictures

    Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition launched – Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    2,486 Views
    Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition launched – Now in pictures

    The newly launched Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition has been specially designed by the Toyota Racing Development (TRD) for India. The special edition model is available in both 4x2 AT and 4x4 AT diesel options. Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition gets sporty cosmetic and feature updates over the regular model. Read below to learn more about its distinctive highlights. 

    Toyota Fortuner Grille

    Along with a dual-tone roof, the limited edition model gets sporty front bumper and a TRD radiator grille garnish.

    Toyota Fortuner Rear Bumper

    The vehicle gets a sporty rear bumper spoiler and a red TRD logo.

    Toyota Fortuner Wheel

    The SUV rides on R18 charcoal black alloy wheels.

    Toyota Fortuner Front Row Seats

    Sporty black and maroon leather seats with red stitch accents.

    Toyota Fortuner Infotainment System

    The SUV gets a 360-degree panoramic view monitor.

    Toyota Fortuner Dashboard

    The SUV gets a dual-tone dashboard.

    Toyota Fortuner ORVM Blinker

    The special edition model gets auto fold ORVMs.

    Toyota Fortuner Head-Up Display (HUD)

    It gets an optional Head Up Display (HUD) under the Special Technology Package. 

    Toyota Fortuner Dashboard

    The optional feature also includes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (under Special Technology Package).

    Toyota Fortuner Front Backlit Door Sill Strips

    You also get the welcome door lamp (under Special Technology Package).

    Toyota Fortuner USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    Wireless smartphone charger at the rear (under Special Technology Package).

    Toyota Fortuner 360-Degree Camera Control

    Digital video recorder (under Special Technology Package).

    Toyota Fortuner Dashboard

    Air Ioniser is also available under the Special Technology Package.

    • Toyota
    • Fortuner
    • Toyota Fortuner
