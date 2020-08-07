Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition launched – Now in pictures

The newly launched Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition has been specially designed by the Toyota Racing Development (TRD) for India. The special edition model is available in both 4x2 AT and 4x4 AT diesel options. Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition gets sporty cosmetic and feature updates over the regular model. Read below to learn more about its distinctive highlights.

Along with a dual-tone roof, the limited edition model gets sporty front bumper and a TRD radiator grille garnish.

The vehicle gets a sporty rear bumper spoiler and a red TRD logo.

The SUV rides on R18 charcoal black alloy wheels.

Sporty black and maroon leather seats with red stitch accents.

The SUV gets a 360-degree panoramic view monitor.

The SUV gets a dual-tone dashboard.

The special edition model gets auto fold ORVMs.

It gets an optional Head Up Display (HUD) under the Special Technology Package.

The optional feature also includes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (under Special Technology Package).

You also get the welcome door lamp (under Special Technology Package).

Wireless smartphone charger at the rear (under Special Technology Package).

Digital video recorder (under Special Technology Package).

Air Ioniser is also available under the Special Technology Package.