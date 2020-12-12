All About Cars - Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon, Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour, Best SUVs

In this week's episode of All About Cars, hosted by Vikrant Singh, we answer your queries about car buying to help you make the right choice.

We answer whether the Tata Altroz diesel is the best looking, comfortable hatchback in its class and whether one should choose it over the Tata Nexon, which is the most value-for-money variant of the new Hyundai i20, should one buy the Maruti Suzuki Celerio now or wait for the updated one, compare the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.

We take a closer look at the Nissan Magnite and recommend the best variant to buy, we also compare it to competitors chosen by users- including the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Altroz and Honda Jazz.

Vikrant helps you choose the best car including choosing between the the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Swift, Baleno and Magnite, recommends the best fun-to-drive hatchback under Rs 10 lakh, gives you details about upcoming affordable EVs like the Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV, Altroz EV and Tiago EV. Finally, we discuss if the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a good compact sedan to buy and whether there are more efficient alternatives to it.