Bugatti Chiron, Divo, and Chiron Sport recalled

- 77 units of the Bugatti Chiron and its derivatives affected due to the recall

- The brand will fix the issues free of cost

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced not one but two recalls for the Bugatti Chiron and its derivatives. The recall affects models such as the Chiron, Chiron Sport, and the Divo. A total of 77 units of the model are said to be affected as a part of the recall.

The first recall affects the Bugatti Chiron Sport and Divo variants manufactured between 2018 and 2020. According to the body, the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) does not automatically default back to the full-function original mode if the Handling Mode is selected on the Drive Mode switch. The company will reprogram the software free of cost.

The second recall affects the ‘standard’ Chiron and Divo as there could be a possible defect with the driveshaft. The NHTSA revealed that the rear left-hand driveshaft may break. The brand will notify customers and get the part in question replaced at no cost to the owner.