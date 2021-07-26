Bugatti Divo production comes to an end; final unit headed to Europe

- Only 40 units of the Bugatti Divo were produced

- All units of the model were accounted for before the unveiling back in 2018

Bugatti has announced that the company has completed the production of the Chiron-based Divo hypercar. The last unit of the Chiron-based model has left the marquee’s factory in Molsheim, France, and is now headed to its owner in Europe.

The Bugatti Divo in question is finished in a shade of EB 110 LM Blue contrasted with Dark Blue carbon, together with matte gold metallic wheel rims. The interior features the colours French Racing Blue and Deep Blue, as well as matte grey carbon elements.

None of the 40 Divos built are identical. Many of the Divo customers opted for one-off units, choosing the colours and materials themselves such as the paintwork, leather, and stitching. They contribute their own design ideas and create their very own, personal vehicle in the process. As a result, the Divo is totally bespoke, entirely in keeping with the brand’s coach-building tradition.

Under the hood of the Bugatti Divo is an eight-litre, quad-turbocharged, W16 engine that produces a monstrous 1,480bhp and 1,500Nm of torque. The model has an electronically limited top speed of 380kmph.

The model is named for the French race car driver Albert Divo, who scored a series of race victories for Bugatti over a 20-year period, including in six Grand Prix races and twice in the Targa Florio. In honour of him and headquarters in Molsheim, the French flag adorns the Divo’s left and right front fenders. To read more about the Divo, click here.