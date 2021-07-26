CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Bugatti Divo production comes to an end; final unit headed to Europe

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    521 Views
    Bugatti Divo production comes to an end; final unit headed to Europe

    - Only 40 units of the Bugatti Divo were produced

    - All units of the model were accounted for before the unveiling back in 2018

    Bugatti has announced that the company has completed the production of the Chiron-based Divo hypercar. The last unit of the Chiron-based model has left the marquee’s factory in Molsheim, France, and is now headed to its owner in Europe.

    Front View

    The Bugatti Divo in question is finished in a shade of EB 110 LM Blue contrasted with Dark Blue carbon, together with matte gold metallic wheel rims. The interior features the colours French Racing Blue and Deep Blue, as well as matte grey carbon elements.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    None of the 40 Divos built are identical. Many of the Divo customers opted for one-off units, choosing the colours and materials themselves such as the paintwork, leather, and stitching. They contribute their own design ideas and create their very own, personal vehicle in the process. As a result, the Divo is totally bespoke, entirely in keeping with the brand’s coach-building tradition.

    Rear View

    Under the hood of the Bugatti Divo is an eight-litre, quad-turbocharged, W16 engine that produces a monstrous 1,480bhp and 1,500Nm of torque. The model has an electronically limited top speed of 380kmph.

    Dashboard

    The model is named for the French race car driver Albert Divo, who scored a series of race victories for Bugatti over a 20-year period, including in six Grand Prix races and twice in the Targa Florio. In honour of him and headquarters in Molsheim, the French flag adorns the Divo’s left and right front fenders. To read more about the Divo, click here.

    Bugatti Veyron Image
    Bugatti Veyron
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Tiago NRG to be launched in India on 4 August
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta facelift spied testing; exterior styling details leaked

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Bugatti Veyron Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Bugatti Veyron Right Front Three Quarter
    • Bugatti Veyron Left Front Three Quarter
    • Bugatti Veyron Left Rear Three Quarter
    • Bugatti Veyron Interior
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    117498 Views
    745 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - July 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    117498 Views
    745 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Bugatti Divo production comes to an end; final unit headed to Europe