Bugatti teases ‘last of its kind’ for the Quail

- V-shaped tail lamps look futuristic

- Could preview Chiron successor

Bugatti is arriving at the Quail Motorsport gathering this year with something they call ‘last of its kind’. The teaser doesn’t say much, and we have no official word from the carmaker either, but the show car at the Quail could give us a preview for the Chiron replacement.

In the teaser, we can see futuristic-looking V-shaped LED tail lamps. The design is unique and doesn’t match any of the Bugatti products. If not an all-new product which would spawn the next-gen Bugatti, this teaser could be for something that would be the swansong for the Chiron. At this point, your guess is as good as ours. The ‘last of its kind’ could also refer to the powertrain. The iconic W16 could breathe its last with the current Chiron, and the next Bugatti would be heavily electrified.

Whether it would be a concept car or an actual production model remains to be seen. All will be revealed on 19 August as the Monterey Car Week progresses.