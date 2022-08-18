CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Bugatti teases ‘last of its kind’ for the Quail

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    925 Views
    Bugatti teases ‘last of its kind’ for the Quail

    -        V-shaped tail lamps look futuristic

    -         Could preview Chiron successor

    Bugatti is arriving at the Quail Motorsport gathering this year with something they call ‘last of its kind’. The teaser doesn’t say much, and we have no official word from the carmaker either, but the show car at the Quail could give us a preview for the Chiron replacement.

    In the teaser, we can see futuristic-looking V-shaped LED tail lamps. The design is unique and doesn’t match any of the Bugatti products. If not an all-new product which would spawn the next-gen Bugatti, this teaser could be for something that would be the swansong for the Chiron. At this point, your guess is as good as ours. The ‘last of its kind’ could also refer to the powertrain. The iconic W16 could breathe its last with the current Chiron, and the next Bugatti would be heavily electrified. 

    Whether it would be a concept car or an actual production model remains to be seen. All will be revealed on 19 August as the Monterey Car Week progresses.   

    Bugatti Veyron Image
    Bugatti Veyron
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen ID.4 GTX spotted testing in India
     Next 
    Hyundai Venue N Line likely to be launched in India on 6 September

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Bugatti Veyron Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Bugatti Veyron Right Front Three Quarter
    • Bugatti Veyron Left Rear Three Quarter
    • Bugatti Veyron Left Front Three Quarter
    • Bugatti Veyron Interior
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120420 Views
    790 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    ₹ 41.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    12th Aug 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120420 Views
    790 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Bugatti teases ‘last of its kind’ for the Quail