Volkswagen ID.4 GTX spotted testing in India

-First electric crossover from the German automaker

-Offered with both RWD and AWD

Introduction

Volkswagen’s electric crossover, the ID.4, has been spied testing in India and that too in the high-performance GTX guise. This is the German automaker’s first high-riding vehicle in its new range of ID electric cars and is available with both AWD and RWD. Based on the ID Crozz concept (that was shown at the 2020 Auto Expo), it was unveiled globally in 2020 and is currently produced for various markets in America, Germany and China.

Test vehicle

The test vehicle that we spotted was a red colour car riding on 20-inch wheels and with pop out door handles for that ultra-smooth finish. This red colour is easily recongniable as a GTX shade and infact the only way to know a car is a GTX is by the badge at the rear.

Exterior design

On the outside, the ID.4 even in this GTX guise sports a familiar VW crossover design language thanks to elements like the single-piece grille, headlamps and wheel design. The profile is unmistakably a Volkswagen crossover thanks to the lines on the side, chunky rear-end and thick D-pillar. At the rear, the ID.4 gets Volkswagen’s single bar tail lamp, sharply raked rear glass and vertically layered design for the various elements.

Interior design and features

The concept of familiarity continues in the cabin with many current VW design elements dominating the cabin. This list includes the steering wheel, dashboard design and both the screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system respectively. Given its modular nature, the ID.4 is available with a variety of interior customisation options in terms of both elements and colours. The most expensive ID.4 that you can buy gets features like leatherette upholstery, three-zone climate control, 12-way power front seats, ambient lighting, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Much like how the GTi was trimmed out, this one too gets the words GTX in the headliner and in the steering wheel, the latter of which also gets a red insert.

Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the ID.4 is 4.5-meters long with a wheelbase of 2.7-meters making it slightly longer but still putting it in the league of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Nissan Kicks. You could also look at the Tata Harrier and MG Hector as similar sized vehicles.

Motors, battery and range

Depending on the variant and country, you get the ID.4 with powertrains that produce in the range of 146bhp/220Nm to 299bhp/310Nm. RWD is standard while the higher spec models also get AWD. This GTX model that has been spied gets AWD, 77kWH battery pack and 300bhp making it the most powerful model in the ID.4 range. Depending on the variant, you get a range in the region of 334km to 463km. All versions get standard AC charging while in the higher-spec models' DC ultra-fast charging is available giving charges times as little as 35 minutes.