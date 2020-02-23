Please Tell Us Your City

Bugatti Chiron Sport Edition Noire Sportive roll-out marks 250 units production milestone

February 23, 2020, 11:57 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1384 Views
- The Bugatti Chiron Sport Edtion Noire Sportive is limited to just 20 units

- The model will be showcased at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show

Bugatti has reached the halfway mark for the Chiron production as the company rolled out unit number 250 from the company’s factory in Molsheim, France. To make the occasion even more special is the model in question, the Chiron Sport Edition Noire Sportive.

Bugatti Veyron Exterior

The Bugatti Chiron Sport Edition Noire Sportive you see in the images here is the first of the 20 units that will ever be produced. The model is available in two variants, including Sportive and Elegance. As the name suggests, the Chiron Sport Edition Noire Sportive, of which Noire stands for Black in French, features a matte black paintjob hiding the exposed carbon fiber bodywork underneath. The same finish is also carried out on various panels including the signature C-shaped design element, lip spoiler, radiator grille and wheels.

Inside too, the Chiron Sport Edition Noire Sportive by Bugatti features matte black aluminium interior trims, switch gear and seats. The model marks the 250 units milestone from the total of 500 units of the Chiron that the brand will produce.

Bugatti Veyron Exterior

The Bugatti Chiron Sport Edition Noire Sportive is powered by the same 8.0-litre W16, quad-turbocharged engine that produces a monstrous 1500bhp and a mind-numbing 1600Nm of torque. The Chiron Sport Edition Noire Sportive will cost no less than three million Euros a pop, excluding the additional one lakh Euros in case you opt for the Chiron Sport treatment as seen above.

Bugatti Veyron Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 14.26 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 13.06 Crores onwards
Chennai₹ 13.62 Crores onwards

