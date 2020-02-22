Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  New Honda City based hatchback patented in China

New Honda City based hatchback patented in China

February 22, 2020, 09:06 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
816 Views
Be the first to comment
New Honda City based hatchback patented in China

What looks like a new premium hatchback based on the all-new Honda City has been patented globally. But before you get your hopes high, this hatchback is highly unlikely to make its way to India.

The fascia of this premium hatchback is identical to the new Honda City, and the obvious changes are in the profile and towards the back. Instead of the boot, it gets a hatch with a clean design for the tailgate. The overall design is that of a station-wagon. This upcoming hatchback is expected to replace the Honda Genia in China.

Under the hood, the Honda premium hatchback is expected to share the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol from the City, which develops 118bhp. It may also get the 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol motor with a mild hybrid system.

Meanwhile, closer to home, Honda is set to unveil the new-generation City in India on 16 March, while the launch is expected to follow post the unveil.

Image Source 

