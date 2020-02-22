Please Tell Us Your City

Maserati’s newest mid-engine supercar is named MC20

February 22, 2020, 07:12 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Maserati’s newest mid-engine supercar is named MC20

- Will debut in May this year

- Marks a new Maserati Era and will also marking Maserati’s return to motorsport

- Developed solely at Maserati Innovation Lab, will be built in Modena

Maserati is stepping into a new era after a sluggish past few years with the all-new MC20. The brand new mid-engine supercar hopes to change the Italian carmaker’s fortune when it arrives in May. We have already seen the early prototype of the MC20 last year, but sadly it won’t carry forward the Alfieri name from the gorgeous concept which previewed it.

The MC20 is solely developed by the Trident at the Maserati Innovation Lab and will be built at their historical plant in Viale Ciro Menotti. The name MC is the acronym of Maserati Corse while the 20 refers to 2020, the year which the carmaker believes to mark the start of a new phase in their history. In the same way as the Tipo 26 used the indicated year of manufacturing when it debuted in 1926.

Apart from that, Maserati will also return to the world of motorsport with the MC20. So we could either expect GT version of the mid-engine sports car for the GT1 Championship as well as standalone one-make racing series. In terms of powertrain, although exact details are uncertain at the moment, the Modena-based carmaker says there will be an advanced electric powertrain along with the conventional petrol engine option, however, the electric version will come after the plug-in hybrid version of the Ghibli.

Work has already begun at the Menotti plant where the carmaker claims to have equipped low environmental impact technologies. The Maserati MC20 should hit the global markets by the end of this year and will be joined by an all-new SUV in the revamped line-up. The successor to the iconic GranTurismo will soon follow.

  • Maserati
  • Maserati Ghibli
  • Ghibli
  • MC20
  • Maserati MC20
