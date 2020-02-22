Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Volkswagen T-Roc to be launched in India on 18 March

Volkswagen T-Roc to be launched in India on 18 March

February 22, 2020, 06:44 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Volkswagen T-Roc to be launched in India on 18 March

- To be launched in India on 18 March

- Powered by a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that generates 148bhp/250Nm

Volkswagen T-Roc was first unveiled at a Volkswagen media event which was held earlier this month, followed by its showcase at the Auto Expo 2020. Post much wait, Volkswagen will finally launch the T-Roc in India on 18 March. The compact SUV will come to India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) and will compete against the likes of Jeep Compass in India. 

Under the hood, the Volkswagen T-Roc will be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that generates 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission. The safety feature list will include six airbags, ABS, ESC and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more. 

The Volkswagen T-Roc gets a familiar family face and the feature highlights include a panoramic sunroof, dual tone alloy wheels and LED headlamps with DRLs. As for the interior, it will get premium leather upholstery, automatic climate control, push-button start, reverse parking camera and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

