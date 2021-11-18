India-bound Volkswagen T-Roc facelift unveiled

- Gets refreshed exterior along with a revised cabin

- Offered in three versions globally

Volkswagen has given the T-Roc SUV its first mid-life update. And like most of the Volkswagen updates, the changes are subtle yet classy and sophisticated. The MY2022 Volkswagen T-Roc gets fresh exterior styling upgrades as well as a slightly revised interior with new features.

While the unique silhouette of the T-Roc is untouched, the front fascia now gets redesigned front grille flanked by sharper LED headlamps. Further down, the bumper has been reprofiled with black inserts that now houses vertically-stacked LED fog lights. The DRLs too, have moved up from the bumper into the headlamps. However, the blingy bit like the new LED stripe across the front grille, matrix headlights, and dynamic turn indicators you see here are available as an option.

Moving to the side, the T-Roc is shod with alloy wheels ranging from 17-inches to 19-inches in size. The black roof combination continues to be available with the SUV while Volkswagen has added five new exterior shades to choose from. The upper portion of the posterior looks relatively familiar with the only noticeable change being the new graphic design for the split LED tail lamps. However, the rear bumpers with bigger cutouts now make the T-Roc look more stylish and desirable.

The cabin of the refreshed T-Roc gets a handful but significant updates. It is now equipped with a floating MIB3-powered touchscreen infotainment system (8.0-inch or 9.2-inch depending upon the variant) that is placed atop the dashboard while the centre aircon vents are placed beneath them. Available as standard is a fully digital instrument cluster commanded with a multi-function steering wheel.

Alongside the standard T-Roc, the SUV has globally been revealed in two more specs – the sporty T-Roc R and the T-Roc Cabriolet. The former R version boats of sporty exterior and interior elements while the Cabriolet is the two-door open-top offering that features an electrical, three-layer, fabric soft-top that can be opened in under nine seconds.

Overseas, the T-Roc can be had with multiple powertrain options. There are three TSI petrol engines – 1.0-litre (109bhp), 1.5-litre (148bhp), and 2.0-litre (188bhp). Meanwhile, the oil burner derivatives include a 2.0-litre motor that is offered in two states of tune – 114bhp and 148bhp.

As for India, Volkswagen retails the T-Roc as a CBU model and brought in the second batch in March 2021 with a revised price tag of Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom). In six months, the carmaker has sold out the inventory and there is no news of a third batch being imported to Indian shores. However, the SUV in its refreshed avatar would be an appealing proposition for the Indian market.