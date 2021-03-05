CarWale
    2021 Volkswagen T-Roc listed on official website; imminent launch soon

    Jay Shah

    2021 Volkswagen T-Roc listed on official website; imminent launch soon

    - Expected to be launched in the coming months

    - Will be available in confined numbers

    Volkswagen India has listed the 2021 T-Roc mid-size SUV on its Indian official website for an introductory price of Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Surprisingly, the pricing was taken down from the website which now shows the model as ‘Coming Soon.’ Although there is no official word as to the commencement of the bookings, we expect the German carmaker to make a formal announcement soon.

    The T-Roc was introduced for the Indian market last year in March at a price of Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and was available in a single top-spec variant and five exterior colour shades. The SUV took the CBU route to India and the import was limited to just 1,000-units. These allocated units were sold off in a couple of months and the bookings were closed by Volkswagen in September 2020. 

    The upcoming 2021 T-Roc is likely to be bought to India via the same course and will be offered in limited numbers. The highlights of the T-Roc include LED headlamps, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, reverse parking camera, keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). To read more about the T-Roc, click here.

    Under the hood, the T-Roc is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine generating 148bhp and 250Nm of torque paired to the butter-smooth seven-speed DSG transmission. Upon its re-launch, the T-Roc will go up against the likes of the Jeep Compass, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, and the Hyundai Tucson

