    BMW M340i bookings open ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    214 Views
    - First 40 customers to get special benefits

    - Deliveries to be done on a first-come-first-serve basis

    BMW will be launching the performance version of the 3 Series sedan, the M340i next week on 10 March, 2021. To be available in limited numbers, the M340i can be booked online for a reservation amount of one lakh rupees. We have driven the speedster and you can read our first-drive review here.

    The first 40 owners of the M340i will be treated to a special ‘Driver Training’ at a race track in India. Customers will have an opportunity to test their racing skills with the help of BMW certified trainers. Potential buyers will be able to explore a 360-degree view of the car’s exterior and interior on the official website before moving forward to book the car through a secure online payment portal. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The German carmaker is also offering a range of accessories with which owners can personalise their purchase. It includes the BMW M Performance packages – Enthusiast Pack, Racer’s Pack, and Motorsport Pack. 

    Engine Shot

    The M340i is powered by a potent 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine churning out 387bhp and 500Nm of peak torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system. We expect BMW to price the M340i between Rs 60 to Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom) price range. Recently, BMW also launched the 3 Series Gran Limousine in India at Rs 51.50 lakh (ex-showroom) which is essentially a long-wheelbase version of the standard 3 Series, details of which can be read here.

    BMW 3 Series Image
    BMW 3 Series
    ₹ 42.59 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • BMW
    • BMW 3-Series
    • 3 series
    BMW 3 Series Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 51.05 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 54.32 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 48.54 Lakh
    Pune₹ 51.84 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 51.10 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 47.53 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 52.34 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 47.73 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 48.11 Lakh

    Popular Videos

