    Isuzu D-Max and S-Cab to get a price hike from 1 April, 2021

    Jay Shah

    - To be costlier by one lakh rupees

    - Growing costs of production attributes to the price escalation

    Isuzu Motors India has announced a price revision for its D-Max commercial pick-up range. The ex-showroom prices of the D-Max Regular Can and S-Cab are set to increase by one lakh rupees from 1 April, 2021. Isuzu states that the increasing costs of production, transportation, and logistics had led to the crucial decision. 

    Isuzu launched the BS6 compliant D-Max and S-Cab range in October last year with a starting price of Rs 7.84 lakh and Rs 9.82 lakh, respectively. Both the pick-ups are highly utilitarian and famous amongst the commercial fleet owners. The D-Max is offered in three variants – Cab Chassis, Standard, and Super Strong, details of which can be read here. The S Cab, meanwhile, can be had in Standard and Hi-Ride variants. 

    Both the models are powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine putting out 78bhp and 176Nm of peak torque. A five-speed manual transmission is shared by both vehicles. 

    In the passenger vehicles department, Isuzu was recently spotted testing the discontinued version of the MU-X SUV. The full-fledged MU-X was axed last year as it was not introduced with a BS6 compliant engine. However, the spy images suggest that the brand may be testing a new BS6 engine. The facelift of the SUV was launched globally a few months back and there are chances that it might land on the Indian shores later this year. 

