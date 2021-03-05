Isuzu D-Max and S-Cab to get a price hike from 1 April, 2021

- To be costlier by one lakh rupees

- Growing costs of production attributes to the price escalation

Isuzu Motors India has announced a price revision for its D-Max commercial pick-up range. The ex-showroom prices of the D-Max Regular Can and S-Cab are set to increase by one lakh rupees from 1 April, 2021. Isuzu states that the increasing costs of production, transportation, and logistics had led to the crucial decision.

Isuzu launched the BS6 compliant D-Max and S-Cab range in October last year with a starting price of Rs 7.84 lakh and Rs 9.82 lakh, respectively. Both the pick-ups are highly utilitarian and famous amongst the commercial fleet owners. The D-Max is offered in three variants – Cab Chassis, Standard, and Super Strong, details of which can be read here. The S Cab, meanwhile, can be had in Standard and Hi-Ride variants.

Both the models are powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine putting out 78bhp and 176Nm of peak torque. A five-speed manual transmission is shared by both vehicles.

In the passenger vehicles department, Isuzu was recently spotted testing the discontinued version of the MU-X SUV. The full-fledged MU-X was axed last year as it was not introduced with a BS6 compliant engine. However, the spy images suggest that the brand may be testing a new BS6 engine. The facelift of the SUV was launched globally a few months back and there are chances that it might land on the Indian shores later this year.