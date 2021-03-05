Maruti Suzuki Ertiga leads sales in MUV segment in February 2021

- Maruti Suzuki Ertiga emerges as the bestseller in the segment with 9,774 unit sales in February

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has emerged as the bestseller in the MUV segment in February 2021. Maruti Suzuki sold 9,774 units of the Ertiga in India last month. Interestingly, the Ertiga has continued to hold the pole position even after witnessing a 17 per cent drop in sales last month as compared to 11,782 unit sales in the country in the same period last year.

The Toyota Innova Crysta has outsold the Mahindra Bolero to take the second position with 6,018 unit sales in the country in February 2021. In the same period last year the company sold 5,459 units of the Innova Crysta, thereby registering a sales growth of 10 per cent.

Mahindra Bolero drops to the third place with 4,843 unit sales in India last month. However, we have witnessed a 19 per cent growth in sales for the Bolero last month as Mahindra had sold 4,067 units of the popular-selling MUV in India in February 2020.

The Renault Kiger and the Maruti Suzuki XL6 take the fourth and fifth position with 3,553 unit sales and 3,020 unit sales in India, respectively. Overall, there has been a significant improvement in car sales in the year 2021, backed by improving consumer sentiments. We expect to see more or less similar sales performance in March 2021.