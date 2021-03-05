CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Audi S5 Sportback teased; to be launched in India soon

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    585 Views
    New Audi S5 Sportback teased; to be launched in India soon

    - 2021 Audi S5 Sportback will be powered by a 349bhp 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

    - The model is expected to be launched in the coming weeks

    Audi has teased the S5 Sportback in India ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming weeks. A single teaser image shared on the brand’s social media platforms reveals the front profile of the model.

    As seen in the teaser, the new Audi S5 Sportback will feature the signature single-frame grille with the S5 badging, LED DRLs and headlamps, contrast coloured ORVMs, and fog lights. A few other notable feature highlights include large alloy wheels, LED tail lights, quad-tip exhausts, and a sloping roof-line.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the upcoming Audi S5 Sportback will be powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 349bhp and 500Nm of torque. This engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which enables the model to sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds. The model will receive drive modes like Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, and Individual.

    Inside, the 2021 Audi S5 Sportback will come equipped with features such as virtual cockpit, a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel, Alcantara and carbon-fibre inserts, as well as multi-zone climate control.

    Audi S5 Sportback Image
    Audi S5 Sportback
    ₹ 80.00 - 85.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Audi
    • S5 Sportback
    • Audi S5 Sportback
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga leads sales in MUV segment in February 2021
     Next 
    Discounts up to Rs 80,800 on Mahindra XUV500, Marazzo, and Scorpio in March 2021

    Related News

    New car launches in India in December 2020

    New car launches in India in December 2020

    3 months agoBy Aditya Nadkarni

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    ₹ 62.50 - 68.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 15th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.02 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Audi S5 Sportback teased; to be launched in India soon