New Audi S5 Sportback teased; to be launched in India soon

- 2021 Audi S5 Sportback will be powered by a 349bhp 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

- The model is expected to be launched in the coming weeks

Audi has teased the S5 Sportback in India ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming weeks. A single teaser image shared on the brand’s social media platforms reveals the front profile of the model.

As seen in the teaser, the new Audi S5 Sportback will feature the signature single-frame grille with the S5 badging, LED DRLs and headlamps, contrast coloured ORVMs, and fog lights. A few other notable feature highlights include large alloy wheels, LED tail lights, quad-tip exhausts, and a sloping roof-line.

Under the hood, the upcoming Audi S5 Sportback will be powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 349bhp and 500Nm of torque. This engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which enables the model to sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds. The model will receive drive modes like Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, and Individual.

Inside, the 2021 Audi S5 Sportback will come equipped with features such as virtual cockpit, a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel, Alcantara and carbon-fibre inserts, as well as multi-zone climate control.