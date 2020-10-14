BS6 Isuzu D-Max and S-Cab launched in India at Rs 7.84 lakh and 9.82 lakh

- The D-Max is available in Cab Chassis, Standard and Super Strong variants

- The S-Cab is available two variants – Standard and Hi-Ride

- Both the models are powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine that generates 78bhp/176Nm

Isuzu has finally introduced the BS6 compliant D-Max and S-Cab models in India at a starting price of Rs 7.84 lakh and Rs 9.82 lakh, respectively. Both models are popular choices among commercial fleet operators. The Isuzu D-Max is available in three variants – Cab Chassis, Standard (payload of 1,240kgs) and Super Strong (payload of 1,710kgs). The Isuzu S-Cab is available in two variants – Standard and Hi-Ride. The BS6 launch was delayed by a few months due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Both the models will get fresh cosmetic updates along with the BS6 engine options.

Under the hood, the BS6-compliant Isuzu D-Max and the S-Cab is powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine that generates 78bhp at 3,800rpm and 176Nm of torque between 1,500 – 2,400rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The D-Max Regular and D-Max S-Cab will be available in splash white and titanium silver colours along with the all-new galena grey colour option.

In terms of features, the two-door D-Max gets power steering with tilt adjustment, blower with heater, air-conditioner (optional), dust and pollen filter, driver seat with seat-belt height adjuster, sliding co-driver seat, clutch footrest, gear shift indicator and central locking. The D-Max gets a clutter-free interior featuring fabric seat cover and moulded roof lining, and it offers insulation from inner and outer dash noise. In terms of dimensions, the D-Max measures 5,375mm in length, 1,860mm in width and has a height of 1,800mm. The pick-up truck offers a ground clearance of 220mm and has a wheelbase of 3,095mm. The vehicle rides on 16-inch steel wheels.

In addition to features from the D-Max, the four-door five-seater S-Cab additionally offers air conditioner with heater, and all power windows with auto-down for driver. Additionally, the S-Cab model offers 60:40 rear seat adjustment and four speakers with pre-wiring. In terms of dimensions, the S-Cab measures 5,190mm in length, 1,775mm in width and height of 1,690mm. The Hi-Ride variant is marginally wider and taller at 1,860mm and 1,780mm respectively. The wheelbase measures 3,095mm and offers a turning radius of 6.1m in the standard variant and 6.3m in the Hi-Ride variant.

The safety feature list includes brake override system, steel skid plate engine bottom guard, day and night IRVMs, rear parking system, cross car front beam, door side intrusion beam, warning lights and buzzers and more.

Here are the ex-showroom, Mumbai prices for the Isuzu D-Max and the S-Cab –

D-Max

Cab Chassis – Rs 7,84,239

Regular – Rs 8,28,911

Super Strong – Rs 8,38,929

S-Cab

Regular – Rs 9,82,150

Hi-Ride – Rs 10,07,139