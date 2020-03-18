Please Tell Us Your City

Volkswagen T-Roc launched in India: All you need to know

March 18, 2020, 04:06 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Volkswagen T-Roc launched in India: All you need to know

Volkswagen has launched its much awaited SUV, the T-Roc in India at an introductory price of Rs 19.99 lakhs (ex-showroom). The T-Roc has been introduced in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and it is available in a single fully loaded variant. The vehicle is available in six colour options with a black roof as standard, this include – kurkuma yellow, energetic orange, ravenna blue, indium grey, pure white and deep black. 

Exterior

The newly launched Volkswagen T-Roc measures 4,342mm in length, 1,819mm in width, it has a height of 1,573mm and a wheelbase measuring 2,590mm. The T-Roc gets a familiar family face with the grille featuring two horizontal slats with a circular Volkswagen badge in the centre. The bumper gets a wide air intake with two rectangular LED DRLs on either sides, while the foglamps are placed in the lower section. The beefy bonnet and proportionate LED headlamps gives it’s a mature fascia.

The SUV gets black coloured exterior mirrors and body-coloured door handles along with silver anodised roof rails. Additionally, the T-Roc rides on a set of R17 ‘Mayfield’ diamond cut alloy wheels along with a panoramic sunroof and LED taillamps. 

Interior

The Volkswagen T-Roc gets Vienna leather seats, leather gear shift knob, two-zone climate control, front seat lumbar support, and armrest in the front and the rear. The SUV also gets heat insulating windshield along with green heat insulated side and rear windows. The T-Roc gets a large composition media infotainment system with Android Auto and CarPlay. The infotainment system is supported with six speakers. 

In terms of convenience, the Volkswagen T-Roc gets electrically adjustable folding ORVMs, powers windows, automatic headlamp control, coming home and leaving home function, electromechanical parking brake, rear wash/wipe with intermittent function, illuminated sun visors and split folding rear seat backrest. Additionally, the T-Roc gets a height-adjustable luggage compartment floor, LED reading lights for front and back, 12V power outlet in front and black, heated front seats, drawers under the front seats, rain sensor and keyless entry and drive system. 

Engine

Volkswagen T-Troc is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI EVO with ACT petrol engine to produce 148bhp of power at 5000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The four-cylinder engine comes mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission. The SUV gets disc brakes for all-four wheels as part of the standard equipment. Additionally, the T-Roc is equipped with hill start assist, start-stop system with generative braking, multifunction steering wheel with paddle shift and a digital cockpit – active info display. 

Safety

In terms of safety, the Volkswagen T-Roc gets lockable wheel bolts, driver and front passenger airbag, heated exterior mirrors, convex driver side exterior mirror, front and rear disc brakes, electronic stability control, driver steering recommendation and ABS. The T-Roc being introduced in a fully loaded variant in India, it also gets anti-skid regulation, electronic immobiliser, park distance control front and rear, LED DRLs, auto hold, auto-dimming IRVM, rear-view camera, safety optimised front head restraint, dynamic headlamp range adjustment, rear fog lamp, front fog lamp with cornering function, tyre pressure monitoring system, six airbags, front seatbelt pre-tensioners, ISOFIX and three rear seatbelts.

Volkswagen T-Roc Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 23.58 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 24.96 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 23.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 23.58 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 23.98 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 22.23 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 24.18 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 22.29 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 22.23 Lakh onwards

