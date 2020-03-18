Interior dimensions compared: MG Hector Vs Tata Harrier

The SUV battle in the D-segment has taken full shape and looks to get all the more competitive over the coming years. Among the new crop of cars on offer are two “big” SUVs in the form of the Tata Harrier and MG Hector. They stand out among the crowd of SUVs that dominate the segment due to their size and well here is how they compare in terms of interior dimensions. We have compared both cars in a head-to-head comparison and you can read about that here.

Front seats

As compared to their immediate rivals, these cars are bigger in size and thus offer more room within. The Harrier has a length of 4.59 metres while the Hector is bigger at 4.65 metres. However, their wheelbase is quite similar at 2.74 metres and 2.75 metres.

The Harrier beats the MG Hector quite comfortably in terms of all the measured dimensions for the front occupants. However, they offer the same seat base length of 620mm. The biggest difference is in terms of the headroom where the Harrier offers 1020mm as compared to the Hector which stands in at 970mm.

Rear seats

The battle of legroom for the rear seats has been won by the Harrier but the Hector is not too far away. The difference in numbers is a very small amount but even these small margins count in terms of actual space as these cars offer good value propositions in terms of chauffeur driven vehicles. The Harrier’s rear leg room measures in at 980/740mm (Max/min) while the Hector measures in at 960/750mm.

The biggest difference in both the cars at the back is the headroom. The Hector offers a headroom of 920mm as compared to the Harrier’s 950mm and these dimensions come into play when you consider the actual space on offer.

Both cars will spawn versions with third rows, the Harrier in the form of the Gravitas and MG with the Hector Plus. Both them of are expected to be launched later this year.