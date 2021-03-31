CarWale
    2021 Volkswagen T-Roc launched in India at Rs 21.35 lakh

    Jay Shah

    2021 Volkswagen T-Roc launched in India at Rs 21.35 lakh

    - Will be brought to India via CBU route

    - To be offered with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine

    Volkswagen has re-introduced the T-Roc SUV in India with a price tag of Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom). To be brought in the country by the same CBU route, the T-Roc is now Rs 1.35 lakh costlier than the 2020 model. The bookings are now open and can be made online or at dealerships across the country. However, the deliveries are to commence only in the month of May. 

    The T-Roc will be brought in limited numbers and is based on the brand’s MQB platform. It features a broad two-slat front grille finished in black, LED headlamps, and the LED DRLs placed further down on the front bumper finished with a silver bash plate. On the side, the chrome border above the window line gives it a premium touch while the 17-inch alloy wheels and the muscular rear wheel arch gives the T-Roc an SUV-ish stance. The rear is kept clean and uncluttered with split LED tail lamps with a strong crease line joining the two clusters. 

    On the inside, the cabin is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, leather upholstery, reverse parking camera, keyless entry, and heated front seats, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, and heated mirrors. To know more about the T-Roc, read our first-drive review here or you may watch the video embedded below.

    The Volkswagen T-Roc is offered in a single top-spec trim in India which comes with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor pushing out 148bhp and 250Nm of torque with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) and is paired to the seven-speed DSG unit. The T-Roc will step in the ring again with the Hyundai Tucson, recently launched Jeep Compass and much-awaited Citroen C5 Aircross.

