Volkswagen Taigo mini crossover SUV revealed in new design sketches

-EU version of the Nivus Crossover

-TSI turbo petrol only for the Taigo

The mini crossover like Volkswagen Nivus is coming to Europe where it has been christened as the Taigo. VW has announced this via few design sketches and has said that it will be officially unveiled in summer with a market launch set to happen at the end of the year.

As compared to the Nivus, the design sketches reveal, the Taigo gets an up market face with full LED lights across the range. VW has also confirmed that the Taigo will be offered with driver assistance systems as well VW’s digital cockpit. The German automaker has also said that this car will be offered with TSI petrol engines only and for reference, the Nivus is offered with a 128bhp 1.0-litre TSI for the Brazilian market where it is produced.

The Nivus is essentially a crossover version of the T-Cross which is the basis for the India-spec Taigun which is underpinned by a localised version of the underpinnings called MQB A0-IN. This connection opens up the possibility of a localised version of the Taigo/Nivus, a possibility that won’t seem too far away considering the growing demand for mid-size SUVs in the Indian market.