CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volkswagen Taigo mini crossover SUV revealed in new design sketches

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    592 Views
    Volkswagen Taigo mini crossover SUV revealed in new design sketches

    -EU version of the Nivus Crossover 

    -TSI turbo petrol only for the Taigo

    The mini crossover like Volkswagen Nivus is coming to Europe where it has been christened as the Taigo. VW has announced this via few design sketches and has said that it will be officially unveiled in summer with a market launch set to happen at the end of the year. 

    As compared to the Nivus, the design sketches reveal, the Taigo gets an up market face with full LED lights across the range. VW has also confirmed that the Taigo will be offered with driver assistance systems as well VW’s digital cockpit. The German automaker has also said that this car will be offered with TSI petrol engines only and for reference, the Nivus is offered with a 128bhp 1.0-litre TSI for the Brazilian market where it is produced.   

    The Nivus is essentially a crossover version of the T-Cross which is the basis for the India-spec Taigun which is underpinned by a localised version of the underpinnings called MQB A0-IN. This connection opens up the possibility of a localised version of the Taigo/Nivus, a possibility that won’t seem too far away considering the growing demand for mid-size SUVs in the Indian market. 

    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Volkswagen
    • Taigun
    • Volkswagen Taigun
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2021 Volkswagen T-Roc launched in India at Rs 21.35 lakh

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen T-Roc

    Volkswagen T-Roc

    ₹ 21.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 28.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 7th April 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen T-Roc

    Volkswagen T-Roc

    ₹ 21.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Taigo mini crossover SUV revealed in new design sketches