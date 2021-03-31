Production-spec Volkswagen Taigun unveiled

- To be offered with two petrol powertrains

- Built on the MQB A0 IN platform

Kicking off the SUVW strategy in India, Volkswagen has taken the covers off its much-awaited mid-size SUV, the Taigun. Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, it is the brand’s baby SUV in the country and is likely to be launched in the coming months.

The Taigun is underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform which has been engineered specifically for India with up to 95 per cent localisation. Up front, the upper half bears resemblance to its elder siblings. However, the single slat chrome grille with square-shaped LED headlamps and integrated horizontal LED DRLs look neatly placed. The ‘GT’ badge on the grille, front fenders, and at the rear indicates that the German automaker will offer the Taigun with the special treatment that is limited only to the Polo hatchback. The dual-tone front bumper looks rather busy with a moustache-type chrome grille housing the fog lamps and silver faux plate at the bottom. We have seen the Taigun in flesh and you can watch our first-look review video below.

The side profile is further accentuated by the 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels surrounded by plastic cladding. The two character lines across the side body lend the Taigun a clean and sophisticated look. The silver roof rails and an addition of a contrast black roof hint towards a panoramic sunroof on the top-spec trim of the SUV.

The rear is retained from the model displayed at the Expo with a chunky black portion housing the LED tail lamps with a thin red stripe running across the boot line with the VW emblem in the centre. The roof-mounted spoiler, kinked chrome insert on the bumper and a silver bash plate elevate the rear profile appeal.

The cabin of the Volkswagen Taigun will be feature-laden to help it compete against the segment contenders. The feature highlights include a 10-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, ventilated front seats, digital driver's display, a rear-view camera, multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, and Type-C charging ports. On the safety front, the SUV is equipped with a tyre pressure monitoring system, ESC, hill-hold control, six airbags, rear park distance control, and ISOFIX child seat anchorage points.

The engine options for the Taigun will be a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The former will generate 115bhp/175Nm of torque and paired with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, while the latter is more powerful with 150bhp/250Nm torque mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. Upon launch in the coming months, the Taigun will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, and the recently unveiled Skoda Kushaq.