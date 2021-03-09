CarWale
    Discounts up to Rs 40,000 on Volkswagen Vento and Polo in March 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    A few Volkswagen dealerships in India are offering discounts across their model range this month. Customers can avail benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

    The Volkswagen Polo TSI is available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000. Discounts on the Vento range are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

    Volkswagen has listed the 2021 T-Roc on the official website, hinting that the launch might take place soon. The model was listed with an introductory price tag of Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom), hinting that the price of the model has been hiked by Rs 1.36 lakh over the outgoing version. To know more about the 2021 T-Roc, click here.

