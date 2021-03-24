Volkswagen confirms four SUVs for India in 2021

- Second batch of T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace to be introduced

- Five-seat Tiguan to be the fourth SUV for 2021

Volkswagen India has disclosed its launch plans for the rest of 2021. Going SUV offensive, the German car maker will introduce four SUVs in the country. The mid-size SUV Taigun will be the biggest launch highlight of the car manufacturer. No specific and official timeline has been given yet for the SUV. The T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace will continue to be retailed in India via the CBU route. Making a surprise entry this year, will be the updated version of the five-seat Tiguan.

The Taigun will be underpinned by the brand’s MQB A0 IN platform which has been engineered keeping the Indian road conditions in mind. The highlights of the mid-size SUV will be the square-shaped LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, two-slat chrome grille, front and rear silver bash plates, two-tone colour for the cabin, digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity.

Meanwhile, the T-Roc and the Tiguan Allspace will be re-introduced in India without any cosmetic changes. Both the SUVs were imported last year in limited numbers, of which the T-Roc was sold out within two months of its launch. Bookings for both models are expected to commence soon.

The five-seat Tiguan was discontinued in India last year and is now all set to make a comeback. Fortunately, the upcoming Tiguan will wear the new face with the redesigned front grille and LED headlamps and tail lamps as seen on the recently launched global model. It is also expected to be equipped with a new MIB3 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a fully digital instrument console, and wireless charging. A prototype was spotted on a test run last month, details of which can be read here.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “2021 is an important year for the brand as we fulfill our promise of introducing four-new SUVs. We’ve been working relentlessly towards strengthening our existing offerings and our upcoming products, the Taigun and Tiguan will further enhance our presence in the Indian market. The customers’ demand for different body styles is on the rise and we look forward to contributing in meeting this growing demand in India with our strong, reliable and sustainable product strategy.”