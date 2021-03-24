CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volkswagen confirms four SUVs for India in 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    17,453 Views
    Volkswagen confirms four SUVs for India in 2021

    - Second batch of T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace to be introduced

    - Five-seat Tiguan to be the fourth SUV for 2021

    Volkswagen India has disclosed its launch plans for the rest of 2021. Going SUV offensive, the German car maker will introduce four SUVs in the country. The mid-size SUV Taigun will be the biggest launch highlight of the car manufacturer. No specific and official timeline has been given yet for the SUV. The T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace will continue to be retailed in India via the CBU route. Making a surprise entry this year, will be the updated version of the five-seat Tiguan.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Taigun will be underpinned by the brand’s MQB A0 IN platform which has been engineered keeping the Indian road conditions in mind. The highlights of the mid-size SUV will be the square-shaped LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, two-slat chrome grille, front and rear silver bash plates, two-tone colour for the cabin, digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, the T-Roc and the Tiguan Allspace will be re-introduced in India without any cosmetic changes. Both the SUVs were imported last year in limited numbers, of which the T-Roc was sold out within two months of its launch. Bookings for both models are expected to commence soon. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The five-seat Tiguan was discontinued in India last year and is now all set to make a comeback. Fortunately, the upcoming Tiguan will wear the new face with the redesigned front grille and LED headlamps and tail lamps as seen on the recently launched global model. It is also expected to be equipped with a new MIB3 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a fully digital instrument console, and wireless charging. A prototype was spotted on a test run last month, details of which can be read here.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “2021 is an important year for the brand as we fulfill our promise of introducing four-new SUVs. We’ve been working relentlessly towards strengthening our existing offerings and our upcoming products, the Taigun and Tiguan will further enhance our presence in the Indian market. The customers’ demand for different body styles is on the rise and we look forward to contributing in meeting this growing demand in India with our strong, reliable and sustainable product strategy.”

    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Volkswagen
    • Tiguan
    • Volkswagen Tiguan
    • Taigun
    • Volkswagen Taigun
    • Volkswagen T-Roc
    • T-Roc
    • Tiguan AllSpace
    • Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
    • Tiguan - 2020
    • Volkswagen Tiguan - 2020
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Tata Safari becomes the official partner for Vivo IPL 2021
     Next 
    New BMW 220i Sport launched in India at Rs 37.90 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Jaguar I-Pace

    ₹ 1.06 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 35.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 25th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Polo

    Volkswagen Polo

    ₹ 6.06 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen confirms four SUVs for India in 2021