    New BMW 220i Sport launched in India at Rs 37.90 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New BMW 220i Sport launched in India at Rs 37.90 lakh

    - BMW 220i Sport is the new entry-level variant in the 2 Series Gran Coupe range

    - The model is powered by a 190bhp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

    BMW has launched the 220i Sport variant in India with an introductory price tag of Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Locally produced at the BMW Group Plant Chennai, the new Sport petrol variant of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available at dealerships with immediate effect.

    The new BMW 220i Sport is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 190bhp and 280Nm of torque. Paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission, the model accelerates from 0 to 100kmph in 7.1 seconds.

    Exterior highlights of the 2021 BMW 220i Sport include full LED headlamps, the signature BMW kidney grille, and LED tail lights. The model is available in four colours that include Alpine White, Black Sapphite, Melbourne Red, and Storm Bay. Customers can choose from two upholstery options such as Sensatec Oyster Black and Sensatec Black.

    Inside, the BMW 220i Sport variant comes equipped with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 5.1-inch digital instrument cluster, sport seats, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, BMW Live Cockpit Plus, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, drive modes (Eco Pro, Comfort, and Sport), parking assist with reverse assist among others. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “An important pillar of BMW India’s strategy is to offer the valuable ‘Power of Choice’ across its versatile model range that caters to the customer desires and mobility needs. The addition of the ‘Sport’ variant to the successful BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe model line-up, presents an excellent value proposition along with attractive features. With the growing popularity of petrol models in the premium segment, the new BMW 220i Sport is an irresistible choice for aspiring individuals to enter the world of BMW with style and performance.”

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    ₹ 37.90 Lakh onwards
    • BMW
    • 2 Series Gran Coupe
    • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    • New BMW 220i Sport launched in India at Rs 37.90 lakh