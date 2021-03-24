New Bentley Continental GT Speed revealed

- The 6.0-litre V12 belts out 650bhp and 900Nm torque

- Interior can be personalised with over 15 colour hides

Bentley Motors has taken the covers off the third-generation of the luxury performance supercar, the Continental GT. This time around the GT is adorned with a special ‘Speed’ version which is more capable and performance-focused, says Bentley.

The talking point of the GT Speed is the 6.0-litre W12 engine which now pumps out approximately four per cent more power at 650bhp and 900Nm torque. The fuel-guzzling motor is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel-steering sprinting the heavy-weight from zero to 100kmph in just 3.6 seconds. The top speed is capped at 335kmph.

Visually, the Continental GT Speed remains the same with a large rectangular-shaped front grille with dual circular LED headlamps on either side. The strong crease line on the front and rear fenders further lend an athletic and muscular look to the GT. To denote the ‘Speed’ quotient, it gets a dark tint on the radiator grille, sculpted sport sills, and ‘Speed’ badging on the front fender finished in chrome. The 22-inch alloy wheels are standard for the British carmaker’s luxury cum performance sports car. However, one has the option to have them in bright silver, dark tint, or gloss black finish.

The cabin of the Continental GT has always been one of the finest and luxurious in the segment. There is a wide variety of veneers, 15 main and 11 secondary hide colours which can be selected in a combination of leather and Alcantara. The diamond quilting on the seat upholstery is standard while the headrests get a special ‘Speed’ embroidery. Another exquisite addition is the new dark tint engine-turned aluminium finish to the centre console which can be opted as an option.

The Continental GT Speed is unlike to land on the Indian shores. Meanwhile, Bentley launched the updated version of the Bentayga in India last week at a starting price of Rs 4.10 crore (ex-showroom), details of which can be read here.