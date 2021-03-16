2021 Bentley Bentayga launched in India at Rs 4.10 crore

- Powered by the puissant V8 engine

- Gets feature upgrades on the inside

The latest iteration of the Bentley Bentayga has landed on the Indian shores and is being offered with a price tag of Rs 4.10 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bookings for the performance SUV are now open through the sales team in Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

The Bentayga features a slightly revised exterior design while retaining the charm of its predecessor of which over 20,000-units have been retailed worldwide. The front features a massive rectangular front grille with circular-shaped LED headlamps on either side. The strong character lines on the side body further enhance the muscular stance of the Bentayga. The rear looks elegant with the slim oval-shaped LED tail lamps with a large boot crease and twin exhaust tail pipes hinting at the potent V8 motor underneath the bonnet.

The cabin of the luxury cum performance SUV receives significant updates in the form of a modern 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with high-resolution graphics and connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The features on the My Bentley connected car tech now comprise an extended list of services.

Under the large bonnet, the Bentayga continues to be powered by a 4.0-litre fuel-guzzling V8 engine churning out 542bhp and a mammoth 770Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic gearbox distributes the power to all the four-wheels sprinting the heavy-weight to 100kmph from standstill in just 4.4 seconds.

Commenting on the launch, Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors said: “Bentley is the world leader in luxury mobility and has been defining new luxury in the automotive world. The newest addition to the range, the new Bentayga, is everything Bentayga was designed to be, balancing exquisite refinement with astonishing performance. The new Bentayga encapsulates the desire to innovate as well as celebrate our heritage and take the Bentley ownership experience to the next, unparalleled level. We are elated to bring the new Bentayga to the Indian customers. Bentley has been at the forefront of luxury automotive for over 100 years and this new Bentayga is the pinnacle of design and engineering achievements and marks the next step in Bentley’s journey.”