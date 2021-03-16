CarWale
    Next-gen Mercedes-Benz SL AMG officially teased

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Currently undergoing winter testing in Sweden

    -         Expected to debut later this year

    Mercedes-Benz has dropped the first official images of the next-gen SL roadster undergoing snow weather testing in Sweden. Nothing short of an icon in the Three-Pointed Star’s line-up, the new SL is claimed to have completed its virtual testing and is now out in the public for final touches before its official debut later this year.

    The German carmaker also mentioned the original 300 SL when talking about their newest 2+2 Roadster. Where the SL 300 was tested on A81 Autobahn some 69 years ago, the Mercedes-AMG engineers today are testing the new SL in a closed-off snow-covered proving ground. They are putting the final tuning of the fully variable all-wheel-drive system 4MATIC+ claims the carmaker. It will then head to the Nurburgring to further hone its dynamics.

    Little is seen under the camouflage but nothing is hard to guess. There’s a fabric roof this time around while the styling from newer Merc’s like the S-Class and E-Class is fairly recognisable. Although it looks smaller than the previous generation model, this one seems to take its proportions from the highly successful AMG GT. Upfront, there’s the Panamericana grille with large intakes. And the short posterior has sleek GT-like taillamps and a 911-style active spoiler along with quad-exhaust tips.

    Powertrain details of the new-gen SL are undisclosed at the moment, but it will wear an AMG badge prefixed with letters ranging from 43 and 53 to 63 and 73. There will be newer gadgets on the inside to play with. After all, it will also be a proper grand tourer in the true sense.

    More details on the new-gen Mercedes-AMG SL-Class will be revealed in the coming months.

