    2022 Mercedes-AMG SL interior teased with adjustable screen

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    • Tilting MBUX screen when the soft-top is down
    • To be revealed soon

    Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for the revival of an iconic nameplate in their growing line-up. This time, it’s the SL-Class which has been dead for quite some time now. The upcoming 2022 SL was confirmed by the German carmaker when they showcased a newly-built chassis for the 2+2. Now, we have got another teaser giving us a view of the cabin.

    Dashboard

    The highlight of the 2022 SL’s cabin is the tilting MBUX screen. Having debuted on the S-Class a few months ago, the large infotainment screen stacked atop the centre console can be adjusted to reduce the glare when the top is down on the new SL. Other than that, the rest of the cabin remains more or less unchanged over the flagship S-Class. 

    Dashboard

    Developed as an AMG from the scratch, the upcoming SL AMG makes use of a bespoke chassis that doesn’t share a single part with the previous-gen model or with the AMG GT Cabrio. When it will arrive, the powertrain options for the SL would include everything from the modest 43 AMG, 53 AMG, alongside the original 63 AMG and the new hybrid 800bhp version in the SL73 guise. 

    Dashboard

    We expect the production-ready Mercedes-AMG SL to break cover before the end of this year. 

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    ₹ 2.17 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
