    Citroen C5 Aircross to be launched in India on 7 April, 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Bookings open since 1 March

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine

    Citroen C5 Aircross will be the first product to be launched in India by the French carmaker. The brand has been taking baby steps towards establishing itself as a premium car manufacturer since the unveiling of the Aircross SUV in April 2019. Two years since the first-look, the C5 is all set to be launched. 

    The C5 Aircross was revealed last month followed by the commencement of pre-launch bookings from 1 March. Until then, Citroen was busy setting up dealerships across the country to host the new mid-size SUV. We have already taken the C5 Aircross for a ride and you can read our first-drive review here or watch in the embedded video below. 

    The Citroen wears an unusual but unique face with split LED headlamps, 18-inch swirl-shaped alloy wheels, C-shaped chrome stripe surrounding the window line, roof rails, and square-shaped LED taillamps. It is offered in two trims – Feel and Shine, details of which can be read here.

    On the inside, the talking points of the C5 Aircross are the three independent seats in the second row with recline function, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ambient lighting, an air purifier, and a massive panoramic sunroof. 

    The engine will be a sole 2.0-litre diesel motor mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission dishing out 175bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. It is also equipped with four traction modes – standard, snow, all-terrain, and sand. To know the fuel efficiency figures of the mid-size SUV, click here. The Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson are soon to have a new rival. 

