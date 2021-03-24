CarWale
    Hyundai Alcazar design sketches revealed: Expected feature highlights

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Nikhil Puthran

    - Likely to be offered in two-petrol and one diesel engine option 

    - Likely to get six-seat and seven-seat layout option

    Ahead of the unveiling of the production-spec Hyundai Alcazar, the company has released its design sketches. The Alcazar is based on the Hyundai Creta, however, the upcoming SUV will get revised styling elements for freshness. Expected to be introduced sometime later this year, the new SUV is likely to get more features as compared to the company’s popular seller, the Creta

    Based on the design sketches, the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar will be available in both in six-seat and seven-seat layout options. All three-row seats will offer adjustable headrest. The middle-row seats will additionally offer smart adjustment option for easy access to the last row of seats. Moreover, for added convenience the upcoming SUV is expected to offer cup holders in the third row along with the rooftop AC vents. The extended overall length might offer fairly decent amount of boot space even with the third-row seating in place.    

    Left Side View

    Visually, the Hyundai Alcazar gets strong shoulder and character lines. The vehicle is expected to get a familiar fascia featuring the traditional Hyundai grille. The rear section features distinctive C-shaped taillamps connected by a bold chrome strip. Moreover, the SUV will get a silver-coloured faux skid plate, while the number plate will be boot-lid mounted. As for the interior, the vehicle will get a dual-tone back and beige theme, along with four-spoke steering wheel and a large touchscreen infotainment on the dashboard. 

    Mechanically, the upcoming seven-seat SUV is expected to be offered with two petrol and one diesel engine option. The petrol engine options might include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated, and a 1.4-litre turbo. The diesel option might be a 1.5-litre unit. The engines are expected to be offered in either six-speed manual or automatic combinations.

    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Hyundai
    • Hyundai Alcazar
    • Alcazar
