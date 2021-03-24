CarWale
    New Tata Safari becomes the official partner for Vivo IPL 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,114 Views
    New Tata Safari becomes the official partner for Vivo IPL 2021

    - The Safari will be showcased at all the stadiums during the tournament

    - Tata Motors continues its association with the tournament for the fourth consecutive year

    Continuing its association for the fourth consecutive year with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tata Motors has announced that the Safari will be the official partner for the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The IPL 2021 will be played across six major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata, followed by the finals being played in Ahmedabad.

    The 2021 IPL will begin on 9 April, 2021, in Chennai. As the official partner, Tata Motors will showcase the new Safari across all host stadiums in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. We have driven the Safari, and you can read our review here.

    Commenting on this association, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said, “This year’s IPL is a special one for us as the tournament has made its way back to its Indian venues after a difficult year. The excitement of the 2021 tournament will be a notch higher as cricket lovers in India look forward to welcoming the illustrious league back to their home stadiums. We are thrilled to be contributing to this excitement with the renewal of our fruitful association with BCCI, for the fourth consecutive year. The new Safari has received a great response especially with respect to its premium design, best-in-class features, and outstanding comfort by customers and it is making its IPL debut in this new avatar.  We are working on innovative plans to garner the viewers’ attention, as they tune in from across the country to support their teams. We are positive to drive tremendous value from this association and hope to share the joy of celebrating our favourite sport and cricket league with the fans yet again.”

